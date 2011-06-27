  1. Home
Used 2003 BMW Alpina Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Alpina
Overview
Starting MSRP
$136,900
See Alpina Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$136,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.9/366.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Torque383 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$136,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$136,900
AM/FM under seat-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located under seatyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$136,900
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Air conditioningyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$136,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Front head room37.2 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Length173.2 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.43 cd.
Height51.9 in.
EPA interior volume51.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Sport Red/Black
  • Crema/Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$136,900
285/30R Y tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$136,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Alpina Inventory

