2022 BMW ALPINA XB7 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
- $1,000 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 01/03/2023
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services
2.99% APR financing for 36 months at $29.08 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 48 months at $22.13 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 60 months at $17.96 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.49% APR financing for 72 months at $15.41 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.99% 36 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 2.99% 48 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 2.99% 60 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 3.49% 72 03/01/2022 03/31/2022
