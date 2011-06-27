Skip to main content
2023 BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe Specs & Features

More about the 2023 ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$139,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower612 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity869 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,800
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" ALPINA CLASSIC Wheels w/All-Season Non-Run-Flat Tiresyes
M Carbon Roof +$2,800
Chrome Line Exterior Trimyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,831 lbs.
Gross weight5,732 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.0 in.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum payload869 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.1 in.
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • ALPINA Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • ALPINA Green Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Pure Grey
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • San Remo Green Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Skyscraper Grey Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Full Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Night Blue/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Night Blue/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/30R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
