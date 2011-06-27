Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ALPINA B7
  4. 2022 BMW ALPINA B7
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW ALPINA B7 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 ALPINA B7
More about the 2022 ALPINA B7
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$143,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.2/494.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower600 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity905 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Luxury Rear Seating Package +$3,900
Interior Design Package +$1,800
Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package +$5,750
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Anthracite Alcantara Headliner +$1,050
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color +$1,050
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional +$2,700
Anthracite Headlineryes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
21" ALPINA CLASSIC Wheels w/Performance Non-Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof +$900
20" ALPINA CLASSIC Wheels w/All-Season Non-Run-Flat Tiresyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,866 lbs.
Gross weight5,925 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.7 in.
Length207.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • (Ind) Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • ALPINA Green Metallic
  • ALPINA Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Bluestone Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Smoke White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Cognac Nappa, premium leather
  • Zagora Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Smoke White/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa w/Extended Quilting, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Nappa w/Extended Quilting, premium leather
  • Amarone Brown/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
295/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW ALPINA B7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates