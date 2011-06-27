  1. Home
2020 BMW ALPINA B7 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 ALPINA B7
Overview
$142,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$142,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$142,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.2/515.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$142,800
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$142,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
$142,800
Interior Design Packageyes
Rear Executive Lounge Seating Packageyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$142,800
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$142,800
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
$142,800
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$142,800
Ambient Air Packageyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Drive Recorderyes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
$142,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$142,800
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
$142,800
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
$142,800
Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roofyes
Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlightyes
21" ALPINA CLASSIC Wheels w/Performance Non-Run-flat Tiresyes
20" ALPINA CLASSIC Wheels w/All-Season Non-Run-flat Tiresyes
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
Measurements
$142,800
Maximum cargo capacity18.2 cu.ft.
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight4855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.2 in.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
$142,800
Exterior Colors
  • (Ind) Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Azurite Black II Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • ALPINA Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • ALPINA Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Nappa w/Extended Quilting, premium leather
  • Amarone Brown/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa w/Extended Quilting, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Cognac Nappa, premium leather
  • Zagora Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Smoke White/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige/Black Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$142,800
295/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$142,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$142,800
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

