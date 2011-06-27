  1. Home
2020 BMW ALPINA B7 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 BMW ALPINA B7

xDrive

xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current owners/lessees of competitive brand vehicles may receive conquest offer. Trade-in not required. Not compatible with loyalty offers and/or USAA and Executive Allowance Incentive. Proof of competitive brand vehicle ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with Loyalty offers

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $4,000
    Start
    08/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    1.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW ALPINA B7 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

