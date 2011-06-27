  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 ALPINA B7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$137,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/494.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque590 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Interior Design Packageyes
Rear Executive Lounge Seating Packageyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
Driver Assistance Plus IIyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional w/iDrive Controlyes
Ambient Air Packageyes
Alcantara Headlineryes
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roofyes
20" ALPINA CLASSIC Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
21" ALPINA CLASSIC Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity18.2 cu.ft.
Length206.7 in.
Curb weight4820 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • ALPINA Blue Metallic
  • ALPINA Green Metallic
  • Almandine Brown Metallic
  • Magellan Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Nappa, premium leather
  • Smoke White/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Smoke White/Viola Full Merino, premium leather
  • Zagora Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles