  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ALPINA B7
  4. Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B7
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2015 ALPINA B7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,200
See ALPINA B7 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$135,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Torque538 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower540 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional w/iDrive Controlyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$135,200
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$135,200
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$135,200
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detectionyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$135,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,200
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,200
19" ALPINA DYNAMIC Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Maximum cargo capacity17.7 cu.ft.
Length206.0 in.
Curb weight5050 lbs.
Gross weight6130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume129.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • ALPINA Blue
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Veneto Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$135,200
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/30R21 100Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$135,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See ALPINA B7 Inventory

Related Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles