Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
ALPINA B7 Sedan
SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,388*
Total Cash Price
$53,510
LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,443*
Total Cash Price
$67,958
SWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,443*
Total Cash Price
$67,958
LWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,927*
Total Cash Price
$58,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 ALPINA B7 Sedan SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,532
|$1,578
|$1,625
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$8,133
|Maintenance
|$386
|$929
|$426
|$3,369
|$1,096
|$6,206
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,833
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,017
|Financing
|$2,878
|$2,314
|$1,713
|$1,072
|$388
|$8,365
|Depreciation
|$13,298
|$7,797
|$6,662
|$5,680
|$4,846
|$38,283
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,801
|$16,718
|$14,734
|$16,322
|$12,813
|$85,388
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 ALPINA B7 Sedan LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,946
|$2,004
|$2,064
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$10,329
|Maintenance
|$490
|$1,180
|$541
|$4,279
|$1,392
|$7,882
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,598
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,832
|Financing
|$3,655
|$2,939
|$2,176
|$1,361
|$493
|$10,624
|Depreciation
|$16,888
|$9,902
|$8,461
|$7,214
|$6,154
|$48,619
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,497
|$21,232
|$18,712
|$20,729
|$16,273
|$108,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 ALPINA B7 Sedan SWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,946
|$2,004
|$2,064
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$10,329
|Maintenance
|$490
|$1,180
|$541
|$4,279
|$1,392
|$7,882
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,598
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,832
|Financing
|$3,655
|$2,939
|$2,176
|$1,361
|$493
|$10,624
|Depreciation
|$16,888
|$9,902
|$8,461
|$7,214
|$6,154
|$48,619
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,497
|$21,232
|$18,712
|$20,729
|$16,273
|$108,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 ALPINA B7 Sedan LWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$8,946
|Maintenance
|$425
|$1,022
|$469
|$3,706
|$1,206
|$6,827
|Repairs
|$1,840
|$1,966
|$2,120
|$2,284
|$2,459
|$10,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,116
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,319
|Financing
|$3,166
|$2,545
|$1,884
|$1,179
|$427
|$9,202
|Depreciation
|$14,628
|$8,577
|$7,328
|$6,248
|$5,331
|$42,111
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,281
|$18,390
|$16,207
|$17,954
|$14,094
|$93,927
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 ALPINA B7
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW ALPINA B7 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019