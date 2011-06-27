  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2014 ALPINA B7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$131,300
See ALPINA B7 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$131,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Torque538 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower540 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional w/iDrive Controlyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$131,300
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$131,300
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detectionyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$131,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,300
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length200.5 in.
Curb weight4860 lbs.
Gross weight6065 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Exterior Colors
  • ALPINA Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Veneto Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$131,300
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/30R21 100Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$131,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$131,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
