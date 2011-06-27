  1. Home
Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2013 ALPINA B7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque538 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower540 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional w/iDrive Controlyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
BMW Appsyes
Enhanced Active Cruise Controlyes
Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detectionyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length206.0 in.
Curb weight5050 lbs.
Gross weight6130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume129.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • ALPINA Blue
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic II
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mojave Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino (Individual), premium leather
  • Veneto Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/30R21 100Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles