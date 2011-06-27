Estimated values
2011 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,906
|$17,413
|$20,129
|Clean
|$13,102
|$16,420
|$18,912
|Average
|$11,494
|$14,433
|$16,476
|Rough
|$9,887
|$12,447
|$14,040
Estimated values
2011 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,458
|$15,598
|$18,033
|Clean
|$11,737
|$14,709
|$16,942
|Average
|$10,297
|$12,929
|$14,760
|Rough
|$8,857
|$11,150
|$12,578
Estimated values
2011 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,075
|$15,120
|$17,479
|Clean
|$11,377
|$14,258
|$16,421
|Average
|$9,981
|$12,533
|$14,306
|Rough
|$8,585
|$10,808
|$12,191
Estimated values
2011 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,313
|$12,914
|$14,928
|Clean
|$9,717
|$12,177
|$14,025
|Average
|$8,524
|$10,704
|$12,219
|Rough
|$7,332
|$9,230
|$10,412