Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 ALPINA B7
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$115,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$115,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$115,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.2/489.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$115,000
Torque516 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$115,000
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$115,000
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$115,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual zone front climate control with rear airyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$115,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$115,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$115,000
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$115,000
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
$115,000
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4476 lbs.
Gross weight5545 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length198.4 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$115,000
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • ALPINA Blue
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Barbera Red Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Flannel Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Cream Beige, premium leather
  • Natural Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$115,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
285/30R21 100Y tiresyes
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$115,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$115,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
