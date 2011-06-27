Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 Features & Specs
|Overview
See ALPINA B7 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|transmission hill holder
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|326.2/489.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Multi-CD located in dash
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control with rear air
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Front track
|62.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|18.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4476 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5545 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|198.4 in.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.7 in.
|Width
|74.9 in.
|Rear track
|62.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|285/30R21 100Y tires
|yes
|21 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the ALPINA B7
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$115,000
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3