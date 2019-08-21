2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan
Which ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Scintillating power and acceleration from the turbocharged V8 engine
- All-wheel drive provides sure-footed traction
- Lavishly trimmed and equipped interior
- More exclusive than BMW M models
- Coupe shape compromises backseat accommodations
- Some may find the styling enhancements too subtle for the price tag
- Subscription-based Apple CarPlay support
- Apple CarPlay support is now included
- Based on the fourth 6 Series generation introduced for 2017
Overall rating
If a luxury sedan with a coupelike roofline isn't distinct enough for you, consider the 2019 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe. This special model accentuates the luxury and comfort of the four-door BMW 6 Series with notable upgrades that include special design elements and, of course, more power.
Similar to how the M division produces the highest-performing versions of BMW vehicles, Alpina seeks to enhance overall refinement through its own upgrades. The resulting B6 Gran Coupe has an unmistakable presence courtesy of its 20-inch wheels and two model-specific color options. The interior presents similar character through details such as blue gauges, additional badges and special contrast stitching.
Backing up the design is rapid acceleration from a 600-horsepower V8 engine and all-wheel drive. With this setup, the B6 is actually more powerful than its performance-oriented M6 stablemate, though its ride and handling are biased more strongly toward comfort.
The Alpina Gran Coupe is similar in shape and intent to other German sedans such as the Mercedes-AMG CLS63 S and the Audi RS 7. Yet the B6's rarity could make it a more interesting choice.
BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe models
The 2019 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe is offered in a single, well-equipped trim level with a handful of available packages and stand-alone options. It comes with a powerful turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that develops 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to an Alpina-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.
Standard equipment for the B6 includes 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, Alpina-specific exterior styling details, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED foglights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming heated side mirrors, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you'll find four-zone automatic climate control, 16-way power-adjustable front seats (with four-way lumbar support, heating and memory settings), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient lighting and a split-folding rear seat.
On the technology side, features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls, a touchscreen entertainment interface with a touchpad-equipped controller, wireless mobile phone charging (Qi standard), an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, smartphone app integration, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, and a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. One year of subscription-based Apple CarPlay support is included.
The Alpina B6 has four option packages. The Executive package adds ventilated front seats with active bolsters, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a power rear sunshade, manual rear window shades and ceramic-trimmed controls. The Driver Assistance package includes a suite of active safety aids that bundles blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display, a forward collision warning system with low-speed collision mitigation and pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning. You can add onto this package with the Driver Assistance Plus package for adaptive cruise control that works in stop-and-go traffic. The Parking Assistance package adds side- and top-view cameras.
There are several choices of extra-cost leather upholstery and wood trim, and the B6's simulated suede headliner can be matched to the upholstery color. Notable stand-alone options for the 2019 BMW Alpina B6 include a blind-spot monitoring system, a night-vision camera with pedestrian detection, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. All-season tires are a no-cost option that reduces the top speed.
Just remember: 200 / 600 / 1100. That’s mph(!!!) / horsepower(!) / number of Alpina B6 GranCoupe built worldwide(!) Compare that to, say the “super-rare” $300.000 Porsche 911 Speedster. (Only 1948 cars built) The Alpina is double as rare, faster in acceleration and top speed, top luxury in any way, a full four seater with 4 wheel drive, and more engineering features than you ever knew existed. The finest leather, hand-made in the Alpina factory, only comparable to Rolls Royce?✔️ Ventilated seats?✔️ Heated seats even in the rear and on the hand-stitched steering wheel?✔️ More HP than any M model or the new 8 series? ✔️ All that, plus real trunk space, as well as real space in the back, unlike the 8?✔️ The list goes on. Just amazing.
Features & Specs
|xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$124,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|591 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe safety features:
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Detects things — people, animals, objects — before the naked eye can, up to a range of 330 feet using a thermal imaging camera.
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Maintains a speed up to a preselected distance from the vehicle ahead and comes to a complete stop when needed.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you of a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching in an adjacent lane at high speed. The steering wheel vibrates if you start to cross lanes.
BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe vs. the competition
BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
If you care about one-upmanship, the B6 offers more power and a higher top speed (with summer tires) than the CLS. But it also starts at a higher price. Both cars have sharp-looking interiors that represent the history of their respective brands. The B6's available color schemes, however, are more flamboyant.
BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe vs. Audi RS 7
Both of these sedans prioritize design, but they do so in different ways. The B6 bears its classical Alpina roots proudly, from its wheels to its bold available color and interior leather options. The Audi doesn't stand out as much; its modern interior and exterior design looks sleeker, plus its rear hatchback returns more cargo space.
BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe vs. BMW M6 Gran Coupe
Though these two cars are based on the same 6 Series platform, their intent is quite different. The less powerful M6 is a little slower in a straight line, but it's the performance-oriented variant, offering rear-wheel drive and sportier suspension tuning. It rides more firmly than the B6, which has a focus on luxury and refinement that makes it more comfortable on long drives.
FAQ
Is the BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe:
Is the BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe is the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $124,400.
Other versions include:
- xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $124,400
What are the different models of BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe?
More about the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
The 2019 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe belongs to the contemporary set of sloped-roof four-doors, combining the sporty look of a luxury coupe with the convenience of a sedan. As one of two limited-production models under BMW's Alpina sub-brand, the B6 comes very well equipped, though a few other packages and stand-alone options are available for those who want to further enhance cabin comfort with ventilated seats or load up on safety-enhancing driver aids.
You can think of Alpina B6 Gran Coupe as a high-end trim of BMW's 6 Series Gran Coupe. And by high-end, it's not just features and luxury the B6 is stuffed with. Under the hood sits a very robust 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 600 horsepower. This V8 pairs to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. This is the only way the B6 comes, though we don't imagine BMW receives many complaints.
The Alpina B6 sports a unique styling treatment along with a host of other standard features, including 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, adaptive LED headlights and foglights, four-zone automatic climate control, 16-way power front seats with heating, a 10.2-inch iDrive infotainment system, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, just to name a few highlights.
The four option packages for the Alpina B6 include the luxury-enhancing Executive package as well as two levels of Driver Assistance packages, bundling a number of active driving/parking aids together. There are stand-alone options for upgraded leather upholstery and wood trim and a higher-fidelity Bang & Olufsen sound system. Access to Apple CarPlay support comes standard, but only for one year since BMW has made this feature a subscription service.
From a base-cost standpoint, the Alpina B6 sits right in the middle of its closest competitors — some are less expensive, yet it isn't the priciest either. Engine output, all-wheel drive and features are also quite comparable across the board, so it'll likely come down to personal preference. You can see exactly how the Alpina B6 stacks up against others in the class by using all the tools available right here on Edmunds.
2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan Overview
The 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan is offered in the following styles: xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan.
