Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

Mary A. Kaura , 03/04/2018 xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

The Alpina B6 is a top of the line automobile for comfort and handling. The acceleration is breath-taking and makes it fun to drive. It is extremely quiet, yet has a nice classy roar when it takes off! In my life, I've had a Ford Expedition, a Plymouth Horizon (my first car), an Oldsmobile, a Buick, a Jeep, a BMW X3, and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo. This BMW Alpina B6 is head and shoulders above all of them. It is comfortable and fun at the same time! I expected it not to handle in the snow and ice as well as the SUV's I've had -- well, it certainly was different than I've experienced before. The Alpina actually handles better! I don't know what they did to the all-wheel drive, but they did it right. The Alpina holds the road like a champ and takes the corners like a super-star! Just got back from a Colorado vacation -- the Alpina B6 took to Colorado perfectly! Fun to drive, absolutely no power issues on the hills, and the curves, well that's what makes it fun to drive.