Overall rating

BMW's M performance division builds some pretty amazing performance cars, but it's also about as big of a household name for go-fast German hardware as you can get. For a BMW that's a bit rarer or under the radar, check out the 2017 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe.

If you were to poll your friends and coworkers, the chances that people would have heard of Alpina are slim. Alpina is long-term partner of BMW. Alpina's earlier success in racing and its subsequent move to producing performance-enhanced BMW models has garnered respect from BMW and earned them recognition as a manufacturer, not a tuner, of cars. The B6 Gran Coupe is one of two models you can buy here in the states.What separates the B6 Gran Coupe from the standard 6 Series and M6 are exterior styling differences, exclusive exterior paint options (including Alpina Blue and Alpina Green), Alpina-specific 20-spoke wheels, unique interior material treatments, upgrades to the engine and suspension and an Alpina-specific eight-speed automatic transmission.

For power, the Alpina B6 relies on a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that's similar to the BMW 650i and M6. However the Alpina-tuned power plant produces 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the numbers of even the M6, at 560 hp and 500 lb-ft. Specifying an M6 with the optional Competition package upgrade closes that horsepower gap, but torque ratings still fall way below the B6. And putting all that power to the ground is much easier with the B6 thanks to standard all-wheel drive. It's an added benefit if you live in a cold weather climate, too.

The Alpina occupies similar territory to the M6 in terms of price, but its coupe-like sedan body calls out a few key players in the segment. Mercedes-Benz was the originator of the four-door luxury "coupe" movement, and the current Mercedes-AMG CLS63 S features a 577-horsepower engine and high-quality interior appointments. Then there's the visually stunning, 560-horsepower 2017 Audi RS 7, which sprints from zero to 60 mph a couple tenths quicker than the B6, with an option to upgrade to 605 horses. On the pricier end of the segment, the redesigned Porsche Panamera is one of the best-handling luxury sedans in any class.

Even among this talented pool of players, the Alpina holds its own. And if you want your luxury high-performance sport sedan to be a virtual one-of-a-kind, it could very well be the best pick here.

The 2017 Alpina B6's list of standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, remote unlocking, stolen-vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

The optional Driver Assistance Plus package features a surround-view camera system, speed-limit information, blind-spot monitoring and BMW's "Active Driving Assistant," which bundles lane departure warning with frontal collision warning and mitigation and pedestrian detection.