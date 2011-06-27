Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've Ever Driven
Violet, 06/26/2018
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The Alpina is a heart-stopper of a car. It is gorgeous and fast, but also understated. Very few people notice this car on the road and those who do are real car enthusiasts. My brothers, who are tall, have a difficult time getting in and out but it is perfect for a smaller person. The back seat is not great, there is a panel in between the two seats on the floor so you could never get a third person in the back. Great for dry cleaning though! Seriously, this is a car everyone should drive at least once in their life.
