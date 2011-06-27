  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW ActiveHybrid X6 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 ActiveHybrid X6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$88,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower480 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$88,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Active Ventilated Seat Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$88,900
diversity antennayes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
205 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$88,900
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
rear and side view camerayes
Four zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Satellite Radioyes
Enhanced Premium Soundyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Sport Seatsyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$88,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$88,900
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Automatic High Beamsyes
19" Wheels w/All-Season tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5765 lbs.
Gross weight6669 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length192.1 in.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Exterior Colors
  • Tasman Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Chateau Red , premium leather/alcantara
  • Black, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$88,900
315/35R20 110W tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$88,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
