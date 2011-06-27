  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ActiveHybrid 7
  4. Used 2015 BMW ActiveHybrid 7
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 740Li Features & Specs

More about the 2015 ActiveHybrid 7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,300
See ActiveHybrid 7 Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$84,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.2/603.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
M Sport Editionyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$84,300
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$84,300
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Anthracite Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
Rear Sunshade w/Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$84,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,300
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,300
19" BMW Individual V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Tiresyes
19" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Streamline Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" V-Spoke M Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Length205.5 in.
Curb weight4680 lbs.
Gross weight5730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino , premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Light Saddle Dakota, leather
  • Veneto Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$84,300
245/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$84,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See ActiveHybrid 7 Inventory

Related Used 2015 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 740Li info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles