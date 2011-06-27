  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ActiveHybrid 7
  4. Used 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 7
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 ActiveHybrid 7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,300
See ActiveHybrid 7 Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$84,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.2/603.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Torque360 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$84,300
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$84,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Anthracite Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Rear Sunshadesyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$84,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,300
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,300
19" Streamline Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4680 lbs.
Gross weight5730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Length205.2 in.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino , premium leather
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Veneto Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Light Saddle Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$84,300
245/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$84,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See ActiveHybrid 7 Inventory

Related Used 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles