  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ActiveHybrid 7
  4. Used 2011 BMW ActiveHybrid 7
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 750i Features & Specs

More about the 2011 ActiveHybrid 7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$102,300
See ActiveHybrid 7 Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$102,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.9/520.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Torque515 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower455 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$102,300
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$102,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$102,300
6-Disc DVD Changeryes
Rear Sunshadesyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$102,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$102,300
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$102,300
20" Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length199.8 in.
Curb weight4795 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Deep Green Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster/Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black, premium leather
  • Oyster, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$102,300
275/40R19 101Y tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$102,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$102,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See ActiveHybrid 7 Inventory

Related Used 2011 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 750i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles