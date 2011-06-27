Used 2012 BMW ActiveHybrid 5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2012 ActiveHybrid 5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,950
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Rear-Seat Entertainmentyes
BMW Appsyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
Power Rear Sunshade w/Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
18" Light Alloy Streamline Wheels Style 364 w/All-Season Run Flat Tiresyes
Measurements
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic II
  • Jet Black
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Tasman Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Oyster and Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Oyster and Black Dakota, leather
  • Everest Gray Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
