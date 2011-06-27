Used 2012 BMW ActiveHybrid 5 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|425.5/555.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Luxury Seating Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|Comfort Access Keyless Entry
|yes
|Rear-Seat Entertainment
|yes
|BMW Apps
|yes
|Premium Sound Package
|yes
|Power Rear Sunshade w/Rear Manual Side Window Shades
|yes
|Multi-Contour Seats
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Ceramic Controls
|yes
|Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|18" Light Alloy Streamline Wheels Style 364 w/All-Season Run Flat Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Length
|193.1 in.
|Curb weight
|4365 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.28 cd.
|Height
|57.6 in.
|Wheel base
|116.9 in.
|Width
|73.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|245/45R18 tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,950
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
