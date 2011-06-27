2023 BMW 8 Series Deals, Incentives & Rebates
840i xDrive840i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
- $1,000 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 01/03/2023
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
