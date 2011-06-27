  1. Home
2022 BMW 8 Series 840i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 8 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$94,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/522.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque368 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Comfort Seating Package +$800
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Driving Assistance Package +$100
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
408 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power driver seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Glass Controls +$650
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" BMW Individual V-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
20" M V-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" M V-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
20" M Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Gross weight5159 lbs.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height52.7 in.
Length191.1 in.
Maximum payload772 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Wheel base111.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • (Ind) Aventurin Red Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • BMW Individual Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Barcelona Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Frozen Bluestone Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tartufo/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Night Blue/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Night Blue/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo/Black Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/35R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
