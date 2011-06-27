  1. Home
2021 BMW 8 Series 840i Specs & Features

More about the 2021 8 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque368 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
M Sport Packageyes
Comfort Seating Packageyes
Driving Assistance Packageyes
Driving Assistance Professional Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
408 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
power driver seat easy entryyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Glass Controlsyes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Multi-Functional Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
Exterior Options
20" M Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" M V-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" BMW Individual V-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" V-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" M V-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
Extended Shadowline Trimyes
Dimensions
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Gross weight5159 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height52.7 in.
Maximum payload772 lbs.
Wheel base111.1 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • (Ind) Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Frozen Bluestone Metallic
  • Barcelona Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • (Ind) Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • (Ind) Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • (Ind) Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Vernasca, premium leather
  • Cognac Extended Merino, premium leather
  • (Ind) Ivory White Full Merino, premium leather
  • (Ind) Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Vernasca, premium leather
  • (Ind) Tartufo/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Full Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • (Ind) Night Blue/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • (Ind) Night Blue/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Vernasca, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
