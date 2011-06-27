2021 BMW 8 Series 840i Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/522.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|368 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
|M Sport Package
|yes
|Comfort Seating Package
|yes
|Driving Assistance Package
|yes
|Driving Assistance Professional Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|408 watts stereo output
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|power driver seat easy entry
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Glass Controls
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
|yes
|Multi-Functional Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|34.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|45.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|20" M Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|20" M V-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|20" BMW Individual V-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|20" V-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|20" M V-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" M Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|Extended Shadowline Trim
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|191.1 in.
|Curb weight
|4211 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5159 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|52.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|772 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.1 in.
|Width
|74.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|275/40R18 tires
|yes
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
