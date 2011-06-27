Used 1997 BMW 8 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V12
Combined MPG1515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/452.2 mi.285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5700 rpm322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V12
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear leg room25.2 in.25.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.
Curb weight4167 lbs.4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles