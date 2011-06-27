Estimated values
1997 BMW 8 Series 850Ci 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,362
|$18,466
|$21,775
|Clean
|$10,973
|$16,435
|$19,392
|Average
|$8,196
|$12,374
|$14,625
|Rough
|$5,418
|$8,314
|$9,859