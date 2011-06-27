  1. Home
Used 1996 BMW 8 Series 850CSi Features & Specs

More about the 1996 8 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque402 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower372 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Alpine White
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
