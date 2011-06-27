Used 1996 BMW 8 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Melrin4SC , 01/13/2004

a few minor tweeks and this would have been the best prodcution car ever produced,... period. But unfortunately it is a bit too heavy. But several great firsts and innovations came out on this car before all others. 5 speed Steptronic, EDC and DSC, better than AST+4. reduce empty weight by about 900 pounds would make it so much more drivable, and almsot tossable with the '96 on drive train. But still gets surprising fuel economy for a car this heavy.