Used 1996 BMW 8 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

.....almost

Melrin4SC, 01/13/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

a few minor tweeks and this would have been the best prodcution car ever produced,... period. But unfortunately it is a bit too heavy. But several great firsts and innovations came out on this car before all others. 5 speed Steptronic, EDC and DSC, better than AST+4. reduce empty weight by about 900 pounds would make it so much more drivable, and almsot tossable with the '96 on drive train. But still gets surprising fuel economy for a car this heavy.

Wonderful to own and drive

thomas, 03/08/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car gets heads turning, fair at the gas pump, sleek to drive and is easy to handle. The best to own, hope you get one!

