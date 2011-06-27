  1. Home
Used 1995 BMW 8 Series 850CSi Features & Specs

More about the 1995 8 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque402 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower372 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room26.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4234 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Green II
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Bright Red
  • Madeira Black
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
