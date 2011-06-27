Used 1995 BMW 8 Series 850Ci Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room26.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Jet Black
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Madeira Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Dark Green II
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
