Used 1994 BMW 8 Series 840Ci Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room26.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Calypso Red Metallic
