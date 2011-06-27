  1. Home
Used 1994 BMW 8 Series 850CSi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque402 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower372 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room26.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Samana Beige Metallic
