Used 1994 BMW 8 Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic6-speed manual5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V8
Combined MPG131316
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic6-speed manual5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg11/19 mpg13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.261.8/452.2 mi.309.4/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG131316
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm402 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.6 l4.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm372 hp @ 5300 rpm282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV12V12V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.44.0 in.44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear leg room26.0 in.26.0 in.26.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.188.2 in.
Curb weight4123 lbs.4167 lbs.4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.9.5 cu.ft.9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.105.7 in.105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Calypso Red Metallic
