Used 1994 BMW 8 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|11/19 mpg
|13/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.8/404.6 mi.
|261.8/452.2 mi.
|309.4/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|402 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|5.6 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5200 rpm
|372 hp @ 5300 rpm
|282 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|Front leg room
|44.0 in.
|44.0 in.
|44.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|26.0 in.
|26.0 in.
|26.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.2 in.
|188.2 in.
|188.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4123 lbs.
|4167 lbs.
|4123 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.5 cu.ft.
|9.5 cu.ft.
|9.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|105.7 in.
|105.7 in.
|105.7 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
