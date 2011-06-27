  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 8 Series
  4. Used 1993 BMW 8 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 BMW 8 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1993 8 Series
Overview
See 8 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Mugello Red
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
See 8 Series Inventory

Related Used 1993 BMW 8 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles