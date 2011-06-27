Used 1993 BMW 8 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

THE BEST OF THE BEST! carguyeleven , 02/02/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned several sports cars; Corvette, Porsche, Supra, and a 740il BMW. After driving this car I was astounded by the handling, comfort and feeling of safety behind a car weighing over 4 thousand pounds and having a 12cylinder engine in front of me. The car flat moves and handles like a dream. The definition of a weekend car. I personaly like toys on a car, lots of options and gages, this car was like Disneyland for me. If you haven't driven one of these do it just for fun. You'll love it! Report Abuse

Ulitinate Luxury Sports Coupe McGarrett , 04/05/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful You close the heavy driver side door, the windows automatically seal, the leather seats contour to your body, you turn the key and the 300bhp V12 breathes to life, tune your favorite music, adjust your sunglasses, and you are ready to start your day. The big 5.0 litre V12 idles effortlessly waiting for your next command. The heavy chassised coupe gives you the sense of security, perfect balance and power. Owners of newer BMWs, Mercedes, Porsches glance over and eye the classic lines, and wonder how your older coupe would match up against their newer car. You turn up the Mozart, and smile knowing you are driving one the the best engineered and elegant luxury sports coupes ever built.