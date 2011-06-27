Used 1992 BMW 8 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

850i hits the sweet spot for this 40+ Larry LaRose , 06/19/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had the car for about 1 week so far, but have always admired and yearned to get into one some day. That day has now come due to a very soft market for older V12 coupes. I paid about 10% of the once princely sum of 100K here in Canada. The car has just 40,000 miles and is near perfect in every way. The car is astoundingly beautiful. It's 10 times more visually pleasing than the 2009 Mercedes CL550 or any other large coupe save for the DBS. Remember, this car is 17 years old. BMW should re-hire whoever had the design input of this car. (although, truth be told, I drive a modern Z4, which I thought was satan-ugly 6 years ago). The Z4 is now beautiful, so what do I know?? Report Abuse

Just don't break anytning K Elliott , 03/09/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Dinan Engineering took the car and "supercouped it". Significant engine and suspension modifications done resulting in a very different automobile than what came out of the factory. Original auto is very nice, however, somewhat underpowered. A true GT car, for the right driver there are few more pleasing automobiles on the road. But, should something go wrong...get out your checkbook and it won't be pretty.