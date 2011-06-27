Used 1991 BMW 8 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.8/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4123 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|105.7 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
