Used 1991 BMW 8 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1991 8 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Nautic Green
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Titan Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Iceland Green Metallic
