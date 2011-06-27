Used 1991 BMW 8 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Living with a legend
Painted in non-factory Lamborghini yellow and with M5 18 inch "parallel" chrome rims, it looks simply stunning. Since I live in Acapulco, my son living in San Diego keeps the BMW garaged and serviced. The 850 is driven every other day, and I personally get to use it for a week every two months or so. There are few cars for any amount of money, that offer this fabulous driving experience. A real head-turner, even in La Jolla people just stop and stare. The rear seat, once you get in, is extremely comfortable, and regularly drive around with 4 passengers. The 850 is so quiet and stable that it is easy to go 100 MPH without noticing. In Sport Mode, performance is awesome.
You will be treated like you are famous
This is one powerful and beautiful driving machine. However as any car that started out with a price tag of 80+ grand, you are going to have to keep some cash in the bank for upkeep. Forget about gas mileage, the car loves to drink like a college frat boy. However, you should see peoples faces when you zoom by them at 150 mph. It makes it all worth while. The valet's love it as well. Not a car for the broke. "If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up" - Ferris Bueller
One hot ride!
I was a little concerned about maintenance costs of what was once a very expensive car going on 13 years old, but I have been very surprised. Very solid, reliable, and what a head turner. Decent fuel economy for a V12 at about 18 mpg with the 6 speed manual.
Like Wine & Cheese - BMW 850 i
Fifteen after the production of my BMW 850i-V12-sixspeed, appreciation for this vehicle continues to grow. Over the years of having several new vehicles, import & domestic, none have deserved or earned the rights to a parking spot in my garage like the 850i. This vehicle was so advanced for its time that until recent years many manufacturers couldn't or didn't offer options that were standard on all 850s. Undoubtedly, given advancements in engineering & technology, the modern car will improve. Faster, lighter, more frills on the dash to play with... But nothing compares to the sound and feel you get when behind the wheel of 4500 lb coupe, roaring V12 engine, & winding open road. Nothing!!!
A bargain supercar!!!!
I wanted to have this car from the day that it came out. This is not the fastest car, not the best car of it's time. But this is a car that still turns heads. People even ask me if it is a bran new BMW. It does have a great design, and it still has fetures that are top of the line. Performance is superve specially at mid speeds. I can drive at 120 MPH and feel like I am doing 70. The torque on the V 12 is amazing. Well, the down side is the MPG, it gives me about 13 MPG average. But as a weekend car, you cannot beat the price of this rockets, for what they represent.
