2022 BMW 7 Series 740i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 7 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)453.2/515.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Interior Design Package +$1,800
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Luxury Rear Seating Package +$3,900
Executive Package +$2,500
Premium Package +$3,000
M Sport Package +$3,400
Autobahn Package +$4,100
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Wood Inlay Leather Steering Wheel +$690
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color +$1,050
Anthracite Alcantara Headliner +$1,050
Front Ventilated Seats +$500
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional +$2,700
Front and Rear Heated Seats +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
20" BMW Individual V-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$2,600
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Front Massaging Seats +$1,000
20" M Star-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Extended Shadowline Trim +$300
Badge Deletionyes
20" Multi-Spoke Ferric Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$2,600
20" M Star-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4244 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.2 in.
Length207.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload915 lbs.
Overall Width With Mirrors85.4 in.
Overall Width Without Mirrors74.9 in.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bernina Grey Amber Effect
  • Alpine White
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Bluestone Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Donington Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • (Ind) Aventurin Red Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Smoke White/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Smoke White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Nappa, premium leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Cognac Nappa w/Extended Quilting, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa w/Extended Quilting, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Dakota, leather
  • Amarone Brown/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Zagora Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/50R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
