2022 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|350.2/494.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|553 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Interior Design Package
|+$1,800
|Driving Assistance Professional Package
|+$1,700
|Luxury Rear Seating Package
|+$3,900
|M Sport Package
|+$3,000
|Executive Package
|+$3,900
|Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package
|+$5,750
|Autobahn Package
|+$4,100
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|464 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Wood Inlay Leather Steering Wheel
|+$690
|Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
|+$3,400
|Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color
|+$1,050
|Anthracite Alcantara Headliner
|+$1,050
|Front Ventilated Seats
|+$500
|Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional
|+$2,700
|Front and Rear Heated Seats
|+$350
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|44.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" BMW Individual V-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|20" M Star-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|Space-Saver Spare
|+$150
|Extended Shadowline Trim
|+$300
|Badge Deletion
|yes
|20" Multi-Spoke Ferric Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|20" V-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|20" M Star-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4722 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5897 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|58.2 in.
|Length
|207.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|18.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|860 lbs.
|Overall Width With Mirrors
|85.4 in.
|Overall Width Without Mirrors
|74.9 in.
|Wheel base
|126.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|245/45R19 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
