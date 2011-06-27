2022 BMW 7 Series Sedan
MSRP range: $86,800 - $157,800
|MSRP
|$87,795
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through June 28th
|$80,118
What Should I Pay
1 for sale near you
2022 BMW 7 Series Review
- Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
- Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
- Exceptional rear passenger space
- Abundant standard equipment including safety tech
- No standard-wheelbase model available
- Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
- Expensive options menu
- Remote control parking added as an option
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 7 Series.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $86,800
- MPG & Fuel
- 22 City / 25 Hwy / 29 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 20.6 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 335 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 331 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 207.4 in. / Height: 58.2 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 85.4 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 4244 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.2 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 7 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 7 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 7 Series gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 7 Series ranges from 14.8 to 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 7 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 7 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 7 Series:
- Remote control parking added as an option
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 7 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 7 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 7 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 7 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 7 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 7 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 7 Series?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 7 Series is the 2022 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,800.
Other versions include:
- 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,900
- 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $89,800
- 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $86,800
- M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $157,800
- 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $103,000
What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 7 Series, the next question is, which 7 Series model is right for you? 7 Series variants include 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 7 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
