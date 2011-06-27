2022 BMW 7 Series Deals, Incentives & Rebates
745e xDrive745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
Cash Offers(1 available)Show details
- $3,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 08/02/2021
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 07/01/2021
- End
- 08/02/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 08/02/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 07/01/2021 08/02/2021 0.9% 48 07/01/2021 08/02/2021 0.9% 60 07/01/2021 08/02/2021 1.9% 72 07/01/2021 08/02/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
