2022 BMW 7 Series Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 BMW 7 Series

745e xDrive

745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

  • Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    07/01/2021
    End
    08/02/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3607/01/202108/02/2021
    0.9%4807/01/202108/02/2021
    0.9%6007/01/202108/02/2021
    1.9%7207/01/202108/02/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2022 BMW 7 Series Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

