2020 BMW 7 Series Review

The 2020 BMW 7 Series checks all the boxes for a flagship luxury sedan. Like any good flagship, it comes loaded with every trick in the automaker's bag, starting with an expansive interior trimmed in high-quality materials, incredible attention to detail, a raft of advanced technology features, and an array of powertrains with immense power. A flagship luxury sedan's other defining characteristic is an eye-watering price tag, and here the 7 Series is no different. Opt for the top-trim M760i xDrive and load it with nearly every available option, and you've got a $180,000 sedan. You don't need to go to that extreme, though. A base 7 Series with its turbo six-cylinder engine and generous list of standard features still makes a fine luxury vessel for less than six figures. For 2020, the 7 Series gets a new look, starting with a prominent new grille design that is boldly comical or comically bold, depending on your perspective. All 7 Series engines receive power upgrades. Notably, the turbocharged V8 in the 750i trim makes a whopping 523 horsepower, a nearly 20% increase from the previous engine. Our chief complaint remains, but we've become less vocal about it: The 7 Series is no longer the driver-focused luxury sled it once was. Successive revisions (and weight gains) have muted its once-agile handling character in favor of increased comfort, isolation and straight-line speed. The results speak for themselves, and the 7 Series is still a capable all-around performer. And with its opulent and roomy interior, it remains a great choice for a flagship luxury sedan.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.4 / 10

The BMW 750i offers astonishing power and an elite level of comfort. It neatly straddles the line between luxury and ultra-luxury with advanced technology and exceptional cabin comfort. Handling isn't its strongest suit, and its bold new exterior design — specifically the grille — might be an acquired taste, but there's no mistaking this for anything other than a sleek executive interstate missile.

How does it drive? 8.5

There's an astonishing amount of power and acceleration here. Right when you think you're really hauling, the 750i has another gear that vaults it into triple digits with ease. This car is built for the autobahn after all. It's a shame it'll only ever use a fraction of its power on American highways. The big sedan brakes with similar power and consistency, arrow-straight and free of drama during panic-stop tests.



Gear changes are seamless, and the steering is nicely weighted at highway speeds and properly assisted in parking lots. Handling is a mixed bag. It's laser-quick to turn into a corner, but the loads of body roll amazingly never seem to affect the car's stability. It feels floppy but holds its line.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

It's a big car with a big cabin that's nearly impervious to any sound or feeling that would indicate there's a world outside the windows. "Bank vault-quiet" is an overused descriptor, but from one of the cars that coined that cliche, it's true here. You'd need to drive over an open manhole to feel something resembling a sharp impact. The adaptive suspension possesses a nearly impeccable ability to absorb and separate the regular road rash of daily life from the passengers.



The seats are exceptionally comfortable, with loads of adjustability and quick heating and cooling, although our rear passengers weren't as impressed with the massage function. This experience is world-class luxury cruising all day.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The wide door openings, low side sills and massive rear legroom make entering and exiting the 7 Series as easy as moving from the living room sofa. A broad range of seat adjustments and a power-telescoping steering wheel help dial in a comfortable driving position that allows a commanding forward view. The bulky rear pillars restrict the view out the back, although there's enough side glass to inform safe lane changes. The excellent backup camera also takes the edge off.



Though listed as a five-passenger sedan, the 7 Series has a middle seat that isn't really suited to adults. It's useful in a pinch but don't count on it, especially for an adult. Control buttons, switches and knobs are still among the best and most intuitive in the business.

How’s the tech? 8.5

This new 7 Series received subtle upgrades from the former model, but its tech and driver assistance features represent its largest leap. The latest voice assistant, summoned by a "Hey, BMW" wake-up phrase, can set navigation points and control cabin temps in a fluid, conversational style. And the new gauge cluster boasts sharp graphics and customizable data screens, such as inset navigation display, freeing up the center console display for other duties. The optional Bowers & Wilkins system is exceptional and probably the most affordable way to own a Bowers & Wilkins system.



The semi-automated driving features are a boon for commuters, although lane keeping assist makes pretty aggressive steering corrections even when you are paying attention.

How’s the storage? 7.5

With 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space, the 750i holds its own with its Mercedes S-Class rival and ranks a few cubes higher than its Audi and Lexus competitors. But the storage space is more deep than wide, the side panels intrude and the floor isn't flat. You'll find it's better suited to stowing items lengthwise. Still, the opening is wide, so you won't have much trouble getting luggage into the trunk.



There's plenty of room inside the cabin for personal items, although your drinks are limited to a pair of cupholders front and rear. Child seat attachments aren't the easiest to access. They're hidden behind zippered flaps, and you'll need to fish your child seat anchors around to locate the attachment points.

How economical is it? 7.5

Rated by the EPA at 20 mpg combined, our test car came in at 18.9 mpg in the course of around 750 miles of driving. It did a little better on our 116-mile mixed-driving evaluation loop, returning 19.1 mpg. Dipping into the car's prodigious power will deliver fuel economy not far above single digits.

Is it a good value? 8.0

At just a hair more than $126,000 as tested, calling the 750i a poor man's Rolls-Royce is a bit ironic. But it's not a stretch either. It has astonishing power, excellent build quality, exceptional big-car cruising comfort, and a corporate lineage with Rolls-Royce (Rolls is part of the BMW Group) that makes this statement not without some accuracy.



This new 7 Series is maybe one of the best values around since it straddles the line between luxe and uber-luxe comfort and convenience. The warranty coverage is fairly standard, but the ownership experience is commensurate with the price tag, with BMW offering 24-hour roadside assistance for four years with unlimited mileage.

Wildcard 8.5

In the past decade, the 7 Series has increasingly moved away from its roots as a big performance sedan to something more like an executive cruise missile. That's fine with us since there are plenty of smaller sedans that pack a satisfying blend of performance and luxury (BMW's own 5 Series, for example). So while the 7 Series lacks razor-sharp handling and firm body control, it's still a stunningly fun car to drive simply by dipping into its gas pedal on a wide-open road.



Its styling — that larger kidney grille design is downright comical — is a tad too bold and aggressive for our tastes, but we're sure many will like it. There's no doubt that it will not be mistaken for anything other than a BMW.

Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 7 Series is a heavy car, and while the six-cylinder motivates the 740i just fine, the twin-turbo V8 and the xDrive all-wheel drive in the 750i take performance to another level. From there, we'd add the Autobahn package for its predictive suspension adjustment, which makes the most of the standard air suspension. The Driving Assistance Professional package maximizes serenity by adding adaptive cruise control with the ability to handle stop-and-go traffic. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating package removes some features from the front seats, so unless you're a chauffeur, or being chauffeured, we'd pass on it.

2020 BMW 7 Series models

The 2020 BMW 7 Series is available in five versions: 740i, 740i xDrive, 750i xDrive, 745e xDrive iPerformance and M760i xDrive. There are some slight variations in available features, but the main differences relate to powertrains.