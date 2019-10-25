  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. 2020 BMW 7 Series
  5. 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive

Type:

What’s new

  • Refreshed styling both front and rear with new headlights and taillights
  • Reworked powertrains for six-, eight- and 12-cylinder models
  • New six-cylinder engine for 7 Series plug-in hybrid
  • Updated interior tech, passive safety features and infotainment interface
  • Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
  • Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
  • Exceptional rear passenger space
  • Abundant standard equipment, including safety tech
  • No standard-length wheelbase model available
  • Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
  • Expensive options menu
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 7 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$157,700
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 BMW 7 Series Review

The 2020 BMW 7 Series checks all the boxes for a flagship luxury sedan. Like any good flagship, it comes loaded with every trick in the automaker's bag, starting with an expansive interior trimmed in high-quality materials, incredible attention to detail, a raft of advanced technology features, and an array of powertrains with immense power.

A flagship luxury sedan's other defining characteristic is an eye-watering price tag, and here the 7 Series is no different. Opt for the top-trim M760i xDrive and load it with nearly every available option, and you've got a $180,000 sedan. You don't need to go to that extreme, though. A base 7 Series with its turbo six-cylinder engine and generous list of standard features still makes a fine luxury vessel for less than six figures.

For 2020, the 7 Series gets a new look, starting with a prominent new grille design that is boldly comical or comically bold, depending on your perspective. All 7 Series engines receive power upgrades. Notably, the turbocharged V8 in the 750i trim makes a whopping 523 horsepower, a nearly 20% increase from the previous engine.

Our chief complaint remains, but we've become less vocal about it: The 7 Series is no longer the driver-focused luxury sled it once was. Successive revisions (and weight gains) have muted its once-agile handling character in favor of increased comfort, isolation and straight-line speed. The results speak for themselves, and the 7 Series is still a capable all-around performer. And with its opulent and roomy interior, it remains a great choice for a flagship luxury sedan.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
The BMW 750i offers astonishing power and an elite level of comfort. It neatly straddles the line between luxury and ultra-luxury with advanced technology and exceptional cabin comfort. Handling isn't its strongest suit, and its bold new exterior design — specifically the grille — might be an acquired taste, but there's no mistaking this for anything other than a sleek executive interstate missile.

How does it drive?

8.5
There's an astonishing amount of power and acceleration here. Right when you think you're really hauling, the 750i has another gear that vaults it into triple digits with ease. This car is built for the autobahn after all. It's a shame it'll only ever use a fraction of its power on American highways. The big sedan brakes with similar power and consistency, arrow-straight and free of drama during panic-stop tests.

Gear changes are seamless, and the steering is nicely weighted at highway speeds and properly assisted in parking lots. Handling is a mixed bag. It's laser-quick to turn into a corner, but the loads of body roll amazingly never seem to affect the car's stability. It feels floppy but holds its line.

How comfortable is it?

9.0
It's a big car with a big cabin that's nearly impervious to any sound or feeling that would indicate there's a world outside the windows. "Bank vault-quiet" is an overused descriptor, but from one of the cars that coined that cliche, it's true here. You'd need to drive over an open manhole to feel something resembling a sharp impact. The adaptive suspension possesses a nearly impeccable ability to absorb and separate the regular road rash of daily life from the passengers.

The seats are exceptionally comfortable, with loads of adjustability and quick heating and cooling, although our rear passengers weren't as impressed with the massage function. This experience is world-class luxury cruising all day.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The wide door openings, low side sills and massive rear legroom make entering and exiting the 7 Series as easy as moving from the living room sofa. A broad range of seat adjustments and a power-telescoping steering wheel help dial in a comfortable driving position that allows a commanding forward view. The bulky rear pillars restrict the view out the back, although there's enough side glass to inform safe lane changes. The excellent backup camera also takes the edge off.

Though listed as a five-passenger sedan, the 7 Series has a middle seat that isn't really suited to adults. It's useful in a pinch but don't count on it, especially for an adult. Control buttons, switches and knobs are still among the best and most intuitive in the business.

How’s the tech?

8.5
This new 7 Series received subtle upgrades from the former model, but its tech and driver assistance features represent its largest leap. The latest voice assistant, summoned by a "Hey, BMW" wake-up phrase, can set navigation points and control cabin temps in a fluid, conversational style. And the new gauge cluster boasts sharp graphics and customizable data screens, such as inset navigation display, freeing up the center console display for other duties. The optional Bowers & Wilkins system is exceptional and probably the most affordable way to own a Bowers & Wilkins system.

The semi-automated driving features are a boon for commuters, although lane keeping assist makes pretty aggressive steering corrections even when you are paying attention.

How’s the storage?

7.5
With 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space, the 750i holds its own with its Mercedes S-Class rival and ranks a few cubes higher than its Audi and Lexus competitors. But the storage space is more deep than wide, the side panels intrude and the floor isn't flat. You'll find it's better suited to stowing items lengthwise. Still, the opening is wide, so you won't have much trouble getting luggage into the trunk.

There's plenty of room inside the cabin for personal items, although your drinks are limited to a pair of cupholders front and rear. Child seat attachments aren't the easiest to access. They're hidden behind zippered flaps, and you'll need to fish your child seat anchors around to locate the attachment points.

How economical is it?

7.5
Rated by the EPA at 20 mpg combined, our test car came in at 18.9 mpg in the course of around 750 miles of driving. It did a little better on our 116-mile mixed-driving evaluation loop, returning 19.1 mpg. Dipping into the car's prodigious power will deliver fuel economy not far above single digits.

Is it a good value?

8.0
At just a hair more than $126,000 as tested, calling the 750i a poor man's Rolls-Royce is a bit ironic. But it's not a stretch either. It has astonishing power, excellent build quality, exceptional big-car cruising comfort, and a corporate lineage with Rolls-Royce (Rolls is part of the BMW Group) that makes this statement not without some accuracy.

This new 7 Series is maybe one of the best values around since it straddles the line between luxe and uber-luxe comfort and convenience. The warranty coverage is fairly standard, but the ownership experience is commensurate with the price tag, with BMW offering 24-hour roadside assistance for four years with unlimited mileage.

Wildcard

8.5
In the past decade, the 7 Series has increasingly moved away from its roots as a big performance sedan to something more like an executive cruise missile. That's fine with us since there are plenty of smaller sedans that pack a satisfying blend of performance and luxury (BMW's own 5 Series, for example). So while the 7 Series lacks razor-sharp handling and firm body control, it's still a stunningly fun car to drive simply by dipping into its gas pedal on a wide-open road.

Its styling — that larger kidney grille design is downright comical — is a tad too bold and aggressive for our tastes, but we're sure many will like it. There's no doubt that it will not be mistaken for anything other than a BMW.

Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 7 Series is a heavy car, and while the six-cylinder motivates the 740i just fine, the twin-turbo V8 and the xDrive all-wheel drive in the 750i take performance to another level. From there, we'd add the Autobahn package for its predictive suspension adjustment, which makes the most of the standard air suspension. The Driving Assistance Professional package maximizes serenity by adding adaptive cruise control with the ability to handle stop-and-go traffic. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating package removes some features from the front seats, so unless you're a chauffeur, or being chauffeured, we'd pass on it.

2020 BMW 7 Series models

The 2020 BMW 7 Series is available in five versions: 740i, 740i xDrive, 750i xDrive, 745e xDrive iPerformance and M760i xDrive. There are some slight variations in available features, but the main differences relate to powertrains.

The base 740i sedan starts with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft of torque), while the 750i upgrades to a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft).

The 745e xDrive iPerformance plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder and an electric motor to produce a combined 389 hp. At the top of the 7 Series range is the flagship M760i xDrive, powered by a massive 6.6-liter turbocharged V12 (601 hp and 627 lb-ft).

Each version of the 7 Series employs an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Only the 740i comes with standard rear-wheel drive. All other trims come with all-wheel drive only, denoted as xDrive.

There isn't much that the entry 740i doesn't offer, either as standard equipment or through available options. Highlights of the 740i's standard features include an adaptive air suspension, a power trunklid and power-closing doors. Inside, you'll find a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and tech features that include a 10.25-inch display, a navigation system, in-car Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Standard safety features include forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors.

The 745e xDrive iPerformance has the same standard features as the 740i but comes with unique interior accents. Upgrading to the 750i gives you the bigger V8 engine and extra standard luxuries such as premium leather upholstery and a head-up display. The M760i xDrive, meanwhile, adds the V12 engine and a handful of extra luxury touches, including massaging front seats, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, power rear side window shades, and rear seats that slide and recline.

The 7 Series offers several option packages, notably the Autobahn package that adds variable-ratio steering and a system that scans road conditions and automatically adjusts the car's adaptive suspension. The Driving Assistance Plus package equips adaptive cruise control and semi-automated driving features. For maximum passenger comfort, there's the Luxury Rear Seating package (heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats) and Rear Executive Lounge Seating package (a rear-seat entertainment system and reclining rear seats with extendable footrests).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW 7 Series.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
    6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$157,700
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower600 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 7 Series safety features:

    Collision Mitigation
    Alerts the driver if a collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
    Side Collision Prevention
    Applies automatic steering input to guide the car away from potential side impacts.
    Daytime Pedestrian Protection
    Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes when pedestrians suddenly appear in front of the car.

    BMW 7 Series vs. the competition

    BMW 7 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The other grand dame of full-size luxury sedans, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has history and tradition as well as modern technology and features. Unless you opt for a performance-oriented version, the S-Class isn't as sharp a driver's car as the admittedly dulled 7 Series, but it's still a glorious piece of work. It's hard to go wrong either way.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & Mercedes-Benz S-Class features

    BMW 7 Series vs. Audi A8

    The Audi A8 is fully redesigned for 2019, and this newest A8 is a full-size luxury sedan straight out of the future. Of course, there's plenty of attention to detail as well as a refined driving experience, space and quality. But the A8 sets itself apart with technology features and interfaces that look and feel ahead of their time.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & Audi A8 features

    BMW 7 Series vs. BMW 5 Series

    The 7 Series' little brother, the 5 Series, gives you slightly less luxury and less space, and there's no V12 option. But it does an excellent job of balancing go-fast handling and refined luxury. And it still has a very roomy back seat. Realistically, the 5 Series is already more car than most people need.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & BMW 5 Series features

    Related 7 Series Articles

    2020 BMW 7 Series First Look

    New Look, New Tech for BMW's Ultra-Luxe Sedan

    Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorJanuary 16th, 2019

    Though it started decades ago as a leather-lined sport sedan, the BMW 7 Series has placed a growing emphasis on advanced passenger comfort rather than thrilling driving dynamics. The 2020 BMW 7 Series is doubling down on the convenience and tech features, cementing its status as one of the pre-eminent luxury four-doors on the market.

    Reworked, Not Redesigned

    There are several new design cues that distinguish the refreshed 2020 7 Series from last year's model. Literally front and center is a new, much larger grille that bears a striking resemblance to that of BMW's new flagship SUV, the X7. Also new are restyled bumpers, a full-width taillight cluster, and vertical air outlets aft of the front wheels. The 7 Series will also be one of the first vehicles available with BMW's Laserlight headlights, which emit a brilliant white light that allows drivers to see much farther down the road than even LEDs.

    Last year's conventional engine choices return, though all have been tweaked in one way or another. The base turbocharged six-cylinder in the 740i receives a 15-horsepower bump, to 335 hp, while torque remains unchanged at 330 pound-feet. The most significant boost is to the 750i's twin-turbo V8 — power increases from 443 hp to 523 hp, while maximum torque jumps from 479 lb-ft to 553 lb-ft. The range-topping M760i's twin-turbo V12 now produces 600 hp and 627 lb-ft.

    The plug-in hybrid 7 Series, meanwhile, receives the most significant mechanical upgrades. Last year, the 740e featured a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and hybrid powertrain, good for a combined 322 hp. While we found its performance perfectly acceptable — the 0-60 mph sprint took just 5.1 seconds — BMW decided to up the ante for the revised model. The upcoming 745e will improve performance by switching to a six-cylinder engine, increasing output to 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque combined. Although no official figures have been released, we also expect the plug-in's all-electric range to increase from the current estimate of 14 miles.

    More Everything

    But the highlight of the 2020 BMW 7 Series is arguably its multitude of new features, options and enhancements. The digital instrument panel screen is modified, boasting a far more futuristic design than the previous analog-inspired display. The iDrive infotainment system jumps two generations to the latest iDrive 7 software, offering better voice recognition than before, along with a digital assistant similar to the one you have on your phone. Users will simply have to say "Hey, BMW" to activate the assistant, which can do anything from set a destination in the navigation system to adjust cabin and seat settings. These luxuries join already available exotic features, including massaging front and rear seats, air fragrances, and a road-scanning camera that adjusts the dampers to counteract upcoming rough surfaces.

    Like any modern car, especially at this lofty price point, the 7 Series is loaded with driver assistance features. Standard items include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and autonomous parking. The standard automatic emergency braking system can also now detect cyclists in addition to pedestrians. The optional Driving Assistance package includes Extended Traffic Jam Assist, a variation on last year's similarly named feature, which now provides a hands-free driving experience at speeds up to 37 mph on certain highways. A new item called Back-Up Assistant automatically reverses the 7 Series out of a parking space by using the previously stored park-in information and following the same line you took when you parked the car.

    2020 7 Series Pricing and Release Date

    Pricing for the 2020 BMW 7 Series has not yet been announced, but we don't expect prices to be substantially higher than for the 2019. The only likely exception is the 745e, which might get a price bump because of the change from four-cylinder to six-cylinder power. All four powertrains will be available when the 7 Series goes on sale spring of this year.

    FAQ

    Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 7 Series both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 7 Series has 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 7 Series. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 BMW 7 Series?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 7 Series:

    • Refreshed styling both front and rear with new headlights and taillights
    • Reworked powertrains for six-, eight- and 12-cylinder models
    • New six-cylinder engine for 7 Series plug-in hybrid
    • Updated interior tech, passive safety features and infotainment interface
    • Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 7 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 7 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 7 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 BMW 7 Series a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW 7 Series is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 7 Series and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 7 Series is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 7 Series?

    The least-expensive 2020 BMW 7 Series is the 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $157,700.

    Other versions include:

    • M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $157,700
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?

    If you're interested in the BMW 7 Series, the next question is, which 7 Series model is right for you? 7 Series variants include M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 7 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 BMW 7 Series

    2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive Overview

    The 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 7 Series M760i xDrive 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 7 Series M760i xDrive.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 7 Series M760i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M760i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrives are available in my area?

    2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] 7 Series M760i xDrive for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive 7 Series M760i xDrive you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new BMW 7 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,576.

    Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,198.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive and all available trim types: M760i xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out BMW lease specials

    Related 2020 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles