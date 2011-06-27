2020 BMW 7 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
7 Series Sedan
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,092*
Total Cash Price
$84,303
740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$127,117*
Total Cash Price
$107,065
745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,101*
Total Cash Price
$92,733
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,096*
Total Cash Price
$87,675
7 Series M760i xDrive
M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$127,117*
Total Cash Price
$107,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 7 Series Sedan 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,349
|$1,396
|$1,445
|$1,495
|$6,988
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$749
|$4,370
|$3,651
|$8,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,413
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,597
|Financing
|$4,534
|$3,646
|$2,699
|$1,689
|$610
|$13,178
|Depreciation
|$31,174
|$6,861
|$5,605
|$6,284
|$5,490
|$55,414
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,168
|$13,698
|$12,345
|$16,876
|$15,005
|$100,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 7 Series Sedan 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,713
|$1,773
|$1,835
|$1,899
|$8,875
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$951
|$5,550
|$4,637
|$11,138
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,335
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,568
|Financing
|$5,758
|$4,630
|$3,428
|$2,145
|$775
|$16,736
|Depreciation
|$39,591
|$8,713
|$7,118
|$7,981
|$6,972
|$70,376
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$53,553
|$17,396
|$15,678
|$21,433
|$19,056
|$127,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 7 Series Sedan 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,433
|$1,484
|$1,536
|$1,590
|$1,645
|$7,687
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$824
|$4,807
|$4,016
|$9,647
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,251
|$1,925
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,754
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,957
|Financing
|$4,987
|$4,011
|$2,969
|$1,858
|$671
|$14,496
|Depreciation
|$34,291
|$7,547
|$6,166
|$6,912
|$6,039
|$60,955
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,385
|$15,068
|$13,580
|$18,564
|$16,506
|$110,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 7 Series Sedan 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,355
|$1,403
|$1,452
|$1,503
|$1,555
|$7,268
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$779
|$4,545
|$3,797
|$9,121
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,550
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,741
|Financing
|$4,715
|$3,792
|$2,807
|$1,757
|$634
|$13,705
|Depreciation
|$32,421
|$7,135
|$5,829
|$6,535
|$5,710
|$57,631
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,855
|$14,246
|$12,839
|$17,551
|$15,605
|$104,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 7 Series M760i xDrive M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,713
|$1,773
|$1,835
|$1,899
|$8,875
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$951
|$5,550
|$4,637
|$11,138
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,335
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,568
|Financing
|$5,758
|$4,630
|$3,428
|$2,145
|$775
|$16,736
|Depreciation
|$39,591
|$8,713
|$7,118
|$7,981
|$6,972
|$70,376
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$53,553
|$17,396
|$15,678
|$21,433
|$19,056
|$127,117
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW 7 Series in Virginia is:not available

