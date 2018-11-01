More about the 2019 BMW 7 Series

With a twin-turbocharged V6, a twin-turbo V8, a plug-in hybrid, and an explosive turbocharged V12 in the lineup, the 2019 BMW 7 Series sedan offers buyers an incredible range of powertrains to choose from. Then there's the massive features list to consider, from indulgent luxuries to bacon-saving safety tech. Competition among full-size luxury sedans is certainly stiff, with manufacturers vying to offer the most luxurious and powerful cars in the segment. But the BMW holds its own with quality materials and workmanship, a whisper-quiet cabin, impressive acceleration with any engine, advanced technology and exceptional rear-seat accommodations. Buyers won't even feel like they've opted for a pared-down car with the base 740i. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine produces 320 horsepower, which provides plenty of motivation for the big sedan. There's abundant leather and wood trim, along with 14-way power-adjustable leather seats standard. The 2019 BMW 740i also comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with navigation, a touchpad controller with gesture control, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a wireless Qi charging station, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and accident avoidance tech. To keep the 7 Series comfortable and easy to drive, all models use an adaptive air suspension with driver-selectable modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, automatic windshield wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power trunklid and power-closing doors. Moving up to the 750i gets you a bigger engine: a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that makes 445 hp. This trim also gets you upgraded front seats among other features. At opposite ends of the 7 Series spectrum are the plug-in hybrid 740e iPerformance xDrive and the flagship M760i xDrive. The latter houses a massive 601-hp 6.6-liter turbocharged V12. So whether you are looking for a quiet and efficient luxury sedan, or one that can beat most sports cars in a drag race, BMW has you covered. A whole host of options and packages are on offer for the 2019 7 Series. The back seat can be upgraded with heating, ventilation and massage, along with reclining seatbacks and footrests. A dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system is also available. The driving aids can also be enhanced with adaptive cruise control and a Traffic Jam Assistant that effectively does most of the driving for you when stuck in gridlock. BMW even has an optional system that analyzes the road ahead and automatically adjusts the air suspension in anticipation of bumps or turns. Few luxury sedans can match the 7 Series for luxury and performance. If you're looking in this class, the 7 Series is definitely worth consideration. Make sure to check out Edmunds shopping tools to find the best deal on the 2019 BMW 7 Series that's right for you.

2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid Overview

The 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 7 Series Hybrid 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 7 Series Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 7 Series Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 740e xDrive iPerformance, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrids are available in my area?

2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 7 Series Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid 7 Series Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW 7 Series for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,093 .

Find a new BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,303 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid and all available trim types : 740e xDrive iPerformance . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

