Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)

2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid

What's new

  • No major changes for 2019
  • Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
  • Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
  • Exceptional rear passenger space
  • Abundant standard equipment, including safety tech
  • No standard-length wheelbase model available
  • Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
  • Expensive options menu
BMW 7 Series for Sale
2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid pricing

Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?

Like blinis to caviar, BMW's twin-turbo V8 is the perfect complement to the 7 Series, so we'd start with the 750i. From there, we'd add the Autobahn package for its predictive suspension adjustment, which makes the most of the standard air suspension. To maximize serenity, the Driver Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control with the ability to handle stop-and-go traffic. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating removes some features from the front seats, so unless you're a chauffeur, or being chauffeured, we'd give it a pass.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

Big luxury sedans are the ultimate expression of the luxury car ethos, offering every trick in an automaker's bag. You can expect an expansive interior trimmed in high-quality materials, incredible attention to detail, a raft of advanced technology features and an array of powertrains with immense capabilities. The 2019 BMW 7 Series checks all those boxes. It also has the other defining characteristic of a large luxury sedan: a jaw-dropping price tag. Opt for a beefier powertrain and start fiddling with the options list, and the 7 Series can double its base price.

If you like driving the newest and flashiest hardware around, the 7 Series might not be for you. BMW introduced this generation a scant two years ago, yet since then Lexus has released a new LS and Audi is out with a new A8. The 2019 Mercedes S-Class isn't dramatically different, but it continues to be the most prestigious pick, in our opinion. Still, the 7 Series, by virtue of its all-around performance and opulent interior, remains a great choice among flagship luxury sedans.

2019 BMW 7 Series models

The 2019 BMW 7 Series is available in four versions: 740i, 750i, 740e xDrive iPerformance and M760i xDrive. There are some slight variations in feature availability among them, but the main difference relates to powertrains.

The base 740i sedan comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that produces 320 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Stepping up to the 750i adds a handful of standard features and upgrades the engine to a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 good for 443 hp and 479 lb-ft. Both offer standard rear-wheel drive or optional xDrive all-wheel drive. The 740e xDrive iPerformance plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor to produce a combined 322 horsepower. At the top of the 7 Series range is the flagship M760i xDrive, which is powered by a massive 6.6-liter turbocharged V12 that produces 601 hp and 590 lb-ft. As their names indicate, the plug-in hybrid and the V12 are only available with all-wheel drive. They are similarly equipped.

Standard equipment on the 740i includes an adaptive air suspension, 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a power trunklid and power-closing doors. Inside, you'll enjoy a standard panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, 10-way power-adjustable seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a power rear sunshade and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard technology features include forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, BMW's latest iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, center console knob/touchpad controller, gesture control), integrated navigation, in-car Wi-Fi, two USB ports, a one-year trial subscription to Apple CarPlay, Qi wireless smartphone charging and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Several packages are available for the 7 Series, so we'll highlight the most notable. The Autobahn package adds variable-ratio steering and a system that analyzes road conditions and automatically adjusts the car's adaptive dampers. The Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane keeping assist, front cross-traffic warning and Traffic Jam Assistant, which uses the adaptive cruise and lane keeping system to steer, brake and accelerate for you in slow highway traffic.

Other packages add even more luxury for both the front seats and rear passengers. The Executive package adds 16-way multi-contour front seats with ventilation and massage, as well as rear window sunshades, a head-up display and ceramic control dials. The Luxury Rear Seating package adds heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats, a heated steering wheel, heated armrests, and a 7-inch tablet to control seat and climate functions (it can be removed from a dock in the rear center armrest). To  truly pamper rear seat passengers, the Rear Executive Lounge Seating package adds an entertainment system and reclining seats with extendable footrests. This package does limit the luxury options available for those in the front of the car.

Some of the above in-package items are available as stand-alone options, along with upgraded brakes, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system upgrade, night vision, remote control parking, a spare tire and multi-color LED lighting projected into the sunroof

The 740e iPerformance has the same standard features as the 740i, although it comes with unique interior accents. Upgrading to the 750i gives you the bigger engine, as well as a few extra standard luxuries, such as the multi-contour front seats. The M760i xDrive, meanwhile, adds performance-enhancing elements beyond its V12 engine, along with unique color choices and design elements.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance (turbo 2.0L inline-4 hybrid | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.5
Utility6.0
Technology9.0

Driving

8.0
Considering its size, the 740e is a very competent performer. It has considerable power on tap and, with some exceptions, its transmission response is fantastic. This car is most suited for the highway but holds its own in town. Steering heft and lack of communication are drawbacks.

Acceleration

8.0
Aside from full-electric mode, the 740e is plenty powerful. Computers deserve much of the credit since they modulate battery and engine power to get the most from the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. All-wheel drive helps, too. It accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal is soft with a lot of travel, yet it delivers a very linear and controllable level of response. During emergency braking tests from 60 to 0 mph, the 740e tracked straight with minimal nosedive, needing 120 feet to reach a stop. That's not too bad considering its 4,700-pound curb weight.

Steering

7.0
Steering is weighted on the heavier side and exhibits the mild disconnect between road and driver inherent in today's electronic systems. Still it tracks straight with minimal input at highway speeds. The 740e has a large turning circle, so low-speed maneuvers require extra care.

Handling

8.0
In hybrid form, the stately, long-wheelbase 740e isn't meant to be a nimble machine. Electronic governors work hard to maintain a safety-minded and stable demeanor, even at its limits. Sport mode injects a degree of liveliness that is noticeably absent in the aptly named Comfort mode.

Drivability

8.5
We occasionally experienced lurchiness under moderate throttle in Comfort mode, especially when the car was cold. Beyond that, shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission were quick and smooth. Good responsiveness from the gas pedal. The engine auto stop-start system is well-executed, though still noticeable.

Comfort

9.0
The 740e is extremely quiet and rides impressively smooth. Add its high degree of climate control for each seat, and this is easily among the best long-distance cruisers around. Who's up for a road trip?

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats are soft yet supportive enough for the long haul. High adjustability further enhances comfort. The rear seats are nearly as accommodating, though the seatbacks are very upright. There is plenty of space for all passengers, especially in the 740e's long-wheelbase-only layout.

Ride comfort

9.0
Overall, this is an impressively smooth ride. The suspension manages road imperfections with minimal harshness, on par for this segment. And ride height adjustability gives the 740e some additional flexibility over the road ahead of it.

Noise & vibration

9.0
At steady highway speeds, the cabin is silent. There is a faint chatter from the engine when it is put under load, but this tends to be infrequent. Wind and tire noise is perceivable only if you are listening for it; otherwise it melts into a peaceful hum.

Climate control

9.0
The climate control system lets all occupants personalize the air temperature in their zone, with automatic settings to maintain the desired temps.

Interior

8.5
The 740e's extended wheelbase creates a cabin that is incredibly spacious front and rear. High-quality materials are prevalent throughout, even in areas that aren't frequently touched. The heavy doors are a slight burden, but they open widely and hold their position.

Ease of use

8.0
The interior follows familiar BMW design. Buttons and cabin controls are located where expected, though there aren't many. iDrive manages most functions of the vehicle and continues to improve with additions such as touch recognition on the iDrive controller. The instrument cluster is crisp and clear.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The benefit to its long doors is that they create wide openings for climbing in and out. The drawback is that they are also heavy, and some may find them difficult to open and close. A self-closing feature helps. The doors also conveniently hold any angle to which you open them.

Driving position

9.0
With such a highly adjustable driver's seat, the 740e makes it easy to find a commanding and comfortable driving position. The steering wheel tilts and telescopes generously to allow even more personalization.

Roominess

9.0
The 740e comes only in long-wheelbase form, providing plenty of space for heads, elbows, knees and feet. Only the second-row center-seat passenger is likely to complain — that person must sit on a hump and straddle the drivetrain tunnel.

Visibility

7.5
Rear seat window shades, when raised, limit visibility in that direction, as does a high parcel shelf. Large dimensions contribute negatively to the driver's view, though the corners of the car are still easily recognized. Exterior cameras and parking aids help with low-speed maneuvers.

Quality

10.0
The quality of the exterior fit and finish is top-notch. Refinement is equally impressive inside the cabin. Frequently contacted surfaces are soft and many are covered in leather. Reflective surfaces are minimal, reducing glare. An example of how to do it right.

Utility

6.0
The battery pack is a clear trunk-cargo disadvantage. Still, the 740e tries to make good use of the space with hidden floor compartments. Storage for small items is better than in previous generations but no better than in competitors. It ranks average for the class when it comes to car seat accommodations.

Small-item storage

6.5
Front passengers share a shallow center console, two cupholders, and what amounts to a coin repository. Each has a reasonably deep door pocket with a cupholder. Similarly, rear occupants benefit from decent door pockets, flaps behind each front seat, and a shared cupholder-and-storage console.

Cargo space

5.5
Trunk space is significantly limited due to the 740e's battery pack. BMW rates cargo space at 18.2 cubic feet in a standard 7 Series. In this car, it is 14.8 cubes. Adjustable floor panels attempt to maximize space, but the rear seats don't fold. There's not enough trunk space for three adults to make a weekend getaway.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
Car seat anchors are hidden behind a zippered slit in the seat leather, but only for the outboard positions. Access requires some fighting of the leather to reach the metal anchor. Tethers points are located behind each of the three rear seats and covered by removable plastic lids.

Technology

9.0
This 740e has more technology than you can shake a stick at. Or so our grandparents might say. It is clear that BMW wants to keep us connected to our digital world. It offers media options and device integration to the nth degree. If there's a negative, it's that this capability can be overwhelming.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Smartphone pairing is quick and easy. The cabin has four 12-volt power outlets, one for each seat. Additionally, there are two USB ports. This should be enough to keep all passengers and their individual devices connected on a road trip.

Driver aids

9.0
The 740e offers top-notch driver aids, all of which work quite well: side- and top-view cameras, parallel parking assistance, blind-spot and pedestrian detection, front collision mitigation, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist with side collision avoidance and more.

Voice control

8.0
Voice recognition was accurate in our experience. We used it without issue to make phone calls and set destinations through the navigation system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 7 Series.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Features & Specs

    740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$91,250
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 7 Series safety features:

    Collision Mitigation
    Alerts the driver if a collision is imminent, and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
    Side Collision Prevention
    Applies steering input automatically to guide the car away from potential side impacts.
    Daytime Pedestrian Protection
    Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes when a pedestrian appears suddenly in front of the car.

    BMW 7 Series vs. the competition

    BMW 7 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The other grand dame of full-size luxury sedans, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has history and tradition as well as modern technology and features. Unless you opt for a performance-oriented version, the S Class isn't as sharp a driver's car as the admittedly dulled 7 Series, but it's still a glorious piece of work. It's hard to go wrong either way.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & Mercedes-Benz S-Class features

    BMW 7 Series vs. Audi A8

    The Audi A8 is fully redesigned for 2019, and this newest A8 is a full-size luxury sedan straight out of the future. Of course there's plenty of attention to detail, a refined driving experience, space and quality, but the A8 sets itself apart with technology features and interfaces that look and feel ahead of their time.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & Audi A8 features

    BMW 7 Series vs. BMW 5 Series

    The 7 Series' little brother, the 5 Series gives you slightly less luxury, less space, and there's no V12 option, but it does an excellent job of balancing go-fast handling and refined luxury. And it still has a very roomy back seat. Realistically, the 5 Series is already more car than most people need.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & BMW 5 Series features

    More about the 2019 BMW 7 Series

    With a twin-turbocharged V6, a twin-turbo V8, a plug-in hybrid, and an explosive turbocharged V12 in the lineup, the 2019 BMW 7 Series sedan offers buyers an incredible range of powertrains to choose from. Then there's the massive features list to consider, from indulgent luxuries to bacon-saving safety tech.

    Competition among full-size luxury sedans is certainly stiff, with manufacturers vying to offer the most luxurious and powerful cars in the segment. But the BMW holds its own with quality materials and workmanship, a whisper-quiet cabin, impressive acceleration with any engine, advanced technology and exceptional rear-seat accommodations.

    Buyers won't even feel like they've opted for a pared-down car with the base 740i. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine produces 320 horsepower, which provides plenty of motivation for the big sedan. There's abundant leather and wood trim, along with 14-way power-adjustable leather seats standard. The 2019 BMW 740i also comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with navigation, a touchpad controller with gesture control, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a wireless Qi charging station, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and accident avoidance tech.

    To keep the 7 Series comfortable and easy to drive, all models use an adaptive air suspension with driver-selectable modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, automatic windshield wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power trunklid and power-closing doors.

    Moving up to the 750i gets you a bigger engine: a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that makes 445 hp. This trim also gets you upgraded front seats among other features.

    At opposite ends of the 7 Series spectrum are the plug-in hybrid 740e iPerformance xDrive and the flagship M760i xDrive. The latter houses a massive 601-hp 6.6-liter turbocharged V12. So whether you are looking for a quiet and efficient luxury sedan, or one that can beat most sports cars in a drag race, BMW has you covered.

    A whole host of options and packages are on offer for the 2019 7 Series. The back seat can be upgraded with heating, ventilation and massage, along with reclining seatbacks and footrests. A dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system is also available. The driving aids can also be enhanced with adaptive cruise control and a Traffic Jam Assistant that effectively does most of the driving for you when stuck in gridlock. BMW even has an optional system that analyzes the road ahead and automatically adjusts the air suspension in anticipation of bumps or turns.

    Few luxury sedans can match the 7 Series for luxury and performance. If you're looking in this class, the 7 Series is definitely worth consideration. Make sure to check out Edmunds shopping tools to find the best deal on the 2019 BMW 7 Series that's right for you.

    2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid Overview

    The 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 7 Series Hybrid 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 7 Series Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 7 Series Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 740e xDrive iPerformance, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

