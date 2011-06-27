Used 2018 BMW 7 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
7 Series Sedan
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,330*
Total Cash Price
$57,288
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,099*
Total Cash Price
$72,756
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,703*
Total Cash Price
$59,580
740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$118,905*
Total Cash Price
$80,776
7 Series M760i xDrive
M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,763*
Total Cash Price
$63,017
7 Series Hybrid
740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,099*
Total Cash Price
$72,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 7 Series Sedan 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,563
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$8,298
|Maintenance
|$375
|$567
|$4,148
|$2,792
|$2,049
|$9,931
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,029
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,213
|Financing
|$3,081
|$2,478
|$1,834
|$1,147
|$415
|$8,955
|Depreciation
|$12,051
|$7,234
|$6,365
|$5,642
|$5,064
|$36,356
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,192
|$15,169
|$17,935
|$15,416
|$13,618
|$84,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 7 Series Sedan 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$10,538
|Maintenance
|$476
|$720
|$5,268
|$3,546
|$2,602
|$12,612
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,370
|$2,113
|$2,278
|$2,451
|$8,213
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,847
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,081
|Financing
|$3,913
|$3,147
|$2,329
|$1,457
|$527
|$11,373
|Depreciation
|$15,305
|$9,187
|$8,084
|$7,165
|$6,431
|$46,172
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,184
|$19,265
|$22,777
|$19,578
|$17,295
|$107,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 7 Series Sedan 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,626
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,630
|Maintenance
|$390
|$590
|$4,314
|$2,904
|$2,131
|$10,328
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,122
|$1,731
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$6,726
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,150
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,342
|Financing
|$3,204
|$2,577
|$1,907
|$1,193
|$432
|$9,313
|Depreciation
|$12,533
|$7,523
|$6,620
|$5,868
|$5,267
|$37,810
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,080
|$15,776
|$18,652
|$16,033
|$14,163
|$87,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 7 Series Sedan 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$11,700
|Maintenance
|$529
|$799
|$5,849
|$3,937
|$2,889
|$14,003
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,346
|$2,530
|$2,721
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,271
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,530
|Financing
|$4,344
|$3,494
|$2,586
|$1,617
|$585
|$12,627
|Depreciation
|$16,992
|$10,200
|$8,975
|$7,955
|$7,140
|$51,262
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,291
|$21,388
|$25,288
|$21,737
|$19,201
|$118,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 7 Series M760i xDrive M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,719
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$9,128
|Maintenance
|$413
|$624
|$4,563
|$3,071
|$2,254
|$10,924
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,187
|$1,830
|$1,973
|$2,123
|$7,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,332
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,534
|Financing
|$3,389
|$2,726
|$2,017
|$1,262
|$457
|$9,851
|Depreciation
|$13,256
|$7,957
|$7,002
|$6,206
|$5,570
|$39,992
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,411
|$16,686
|$19,729
|$16,958
|$14,980
|$92,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 7 Series Hybrid 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$10,538
|Maintenance
|$476
|$720
|$5,268
|$3,546
|$2,602
|$12,612
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,370
|$2,113
|$2,278
|$2,451
|$8,213
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,847
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,081
|Financing
|$3,913
|$3,147
|$2,329
|$1,457
|$527
|$11,373
|Depreciation
|$15,305
|$9,187
|$8,084
|$7,165
|$6,431
|$46,172
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,184
|$19,265
|$22,777
|$19,578
|$17,295
|$107,099
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 7 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 7 Series in Virginia is:not available
