Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance Features & Specs

Overview
$89,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$89,100
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$89,100
EPA Combined MPGe64 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$89,100
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$89,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
$89,100
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Interior Design Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Driver Assistance Plus IIyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
$89,100
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$89,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
$89,100
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$89,100
Ambient Air Packageyes
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
Rear-Seat Entertainment w/7" Touch Command Tabletyes
Wood Inlay Leather Steering Wheelyes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
$89,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$89,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
$89,100
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
$89,100
Front Massaging Seatsyes
Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roofyes
19" Bi-Color Double-Spoke M Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Badge Deletionyes
19" Bi-Color Double-Spoke M Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Fog Light Removalyes
Design Element Deletionyes
19" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Measurements
$89,100
Length206.6 in.
Curb weight4740 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.2 in.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
$89,100
Exterior Colors
  • Singapore Gray Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Almandine Brown Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Magellan Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Nappa, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Zagora Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Smoke White/Viola Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Smoke White/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Fiona Red/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Canberra Beige Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Cognac Dakota, leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$89,100
245/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$89,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$89,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
