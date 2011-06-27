Used 2016 BMW 7 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
7 Series Sedan
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,693*
Total Cash Price
$42,429
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$102,480*
Total Cash Price
$53,885
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$102,480*
Total Cash Price
$53,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 7 Series Sedan 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,701
|$1,752
|$1,804
|$8,511
|Maintenance
|$4,062
|$2,753
|$1,950
|$460
|$4,400
|$13,625
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,257
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,441
|Financing
|$2,282
|$1,835
|$1,358
|$850
|$307
|$6,632
|Depreciation
|$10,316
|$5,526
|$4,722
|$4,024
|$3,435
|$28,023
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,406
|$15,880
|$14,055
|$11,630
|$14,722
|$80,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 7 Series Sedan 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,036
|$2,097
|$2,160
|$2,225
|$2,291
|$10,809
|Maintenance
|$5,159
|$3,496
|$2,477
|$584
|$5,588
|$17,304
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,866
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,100
|Financing
|$2,898
|$2,330
|$1,725
|$1,080
|$390
|$8,423
|Depreciation
|$13,101
|$7,018
|$5,997
|$5,110
|$4,362
|$35,589
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,996
|$20,168
|$17,850
|$14,770
|$18,697
|$102,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 7 Series Sedan 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,036
|$2,097
|$2,160
|$2,225
|$2,291
|$10,809
|Maintenance
|$5,159
|$3,496
|$2,477
|$584
|$5,588
|$17,304
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,866
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,100
|Financing
|$2,898
|$2,330
|$1,725
|$1,080
|$390
|$8,423
|Depreciation
|$13,101
|$7,018
|$5,997
|$5,110
|$4,362
|$35,589
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,996
|$20,168
|$17,850
|$14,770
|$18,697
|$102,480
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 7 Series in Virginia is:not available
