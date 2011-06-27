  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2015 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2015 7 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,000
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$81,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/590.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Rear Seating Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
M Sport Editionyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$81,000
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$81,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Active Front Seatsyes
Alcantara Headliner In Upholstery Coloryes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
Power Rear Sunshade w/Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$81,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$81,000
20" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" BMW Individual V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Tiresyes
19" V-Spoke M Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length205.5 in.
Curb weight4525 lbs.
Gross weight5785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height58.3 in.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Light Saddle Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino , premium leather
  • Veneto Beige Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$81,000
245/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$81,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$81,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles